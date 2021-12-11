Three SAMAA staffers bag awards at Agahi 2021

More then 3,000 journalists were nominated

Agahi Awards 2021 awarded three SAMAA staffers for their contribution in creative and investigative reports.

The appreciation event for media professionals was organized in Islamabad on Friday.

SAMAA Digital's Ambreen Sikandar from Karachi received an award for reporting on the environmental category. Her report on the disappearance of Markhors talks about how the Pakistan's national animal is going extinct despite a ban on hunting.

Here's the link to her story: https://www.samaa.tv/urdu/pakistan/2021/11/2424838/

SAMAA TV reporter Sohail Rashid got the title of Investigative Journalist of the Year.

Sohail Rashid from Islamabad got an award for his critically acclaimed report on former CJP Saqib Nisar’s leaked audio.

His investigative report was based on how the words from Nisar's speeches in 2018 pieced together. Reportedly, some phrases in the audio clip were exact matches with parts of speeches the former CJP did on the two occasions.

Mujeebullah from Quetta has been awarded in the storytelling category

Mujeeb Ullah, on the other hand, has received an award for his story on Hazara women learning martial arts in Quetta.

کوئٹہ کی پہاڑيوں ميں مارشل آرٹس اور تير اندازی کی ٹريننگ دی جارہی ہے، امنجی اسکول ميں ناصرف طلبا بلکہ عمر رسيدہ افراد بھی تير اندازی اور ديگر آرٹس سيکھ رہے ہيں، دیکھیے @Mujeebullah97 کی خصوصی رپورٹ#UndekhaPakistan pic.twitter.com/rePUtLbuIL — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) February 9, 2021

Journalists from across Pakistan were

awarded for their outstanding performance in print, electronic media, radio and

digital media. More than 3,000 journalists presented their work in 70 different

categories at the Agahi Award.

Agahi Award CEO Amir Jahangir congratulated the winners and advised the candidates to be ready for the next contest.

