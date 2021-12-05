Sunday, December 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1443
The most popular GIFs of 2021

Did your favorite GIF make it to the list? Check

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Are you a GIF person or a JIF person? Well, it doesn’t really matter because we LOVE GIFs, even when it starts with a J. They have become a cornerstone of our conversation. Be it the chats on WhatsApp, replies under tweets or comments on Facebook posts, these graphic elements convey our emotions better than words

A few days ago, the most used emojis of 2021 was revealed. And now, the the most popular GIFs of 2021 are out.

The list has been compiled by Giphy, one of the most popular GIF search engines which boasts 500 million daily active users on its platform. 

10. The adorable Baby Yoda

via GIPHY

9. Nothing shows happiness better than this 

via GIPHY

8. All hail Phoebe Dynevor laughter from Netflix’s Bridgerton  

via GIPHY

7. Candian Singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd looked completely “lost” in this moment from the Super Bowl LV halftime show 

via GIPHY

6. iFELIZ CUMPLE!, the Spanish translation for “Happy Birthday” became the go-to meme for birthdays

via GIPHY

5. There are winks and then there is the “Agnes Harkness Winking” 

via GIPHY

4. This one breaks our heart everytime we see it

via GIPHY

3. Liam Charlesshocked expression from The Great British Bake-Off season 8 

via GIPHY

2. Exhausted Tom

via GIPHY

1: Bored Lesile David Baker from The Office 

via GIPHY

