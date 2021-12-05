Are you a GIF person or a JIF person? Well, it doesn’t really matter because we LOVE GIFs, even when it starts with a J. They have become a cornerstone of our conversation. Be it the chats on WhatsApp, replies under tweets or comments on Facebook posts, these graphic elements convey our emotions better than words.

A few days ago, the most used emojis of 2021 was revealed. And now, the the most popular GIFs of 2021 are out.

The list has been compiled by Giphy, one of the most popular GIF search engines which boasts 500 million daily active users on its platform.

10. The adorable Baby Yoda

9. Nothing shows happiness better than this

8. All hail Phoebe Dynevor laughter from Netflix’s Bridgerton

7. Candian Singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd looked completely “lost” in this moment from the Super Bowl LV halftime show

6. iFELIZ CUMPLE!, the Spanish translation for “Happy Birthday” became the go-to meme for birthdays

5. There are winks and then there is the “Agnes Harkness Winking”

4. This one breaks our heart everytime we see it

3. Liam Charles‘ shocked expression from The Great British Bake-Off season 8

2. Exhausted Tom

1: Bored Lesile David Baker from The Office

