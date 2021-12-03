Pashto film director Mumtaz Ali Khan passes away

Mumtaz Ali Khan, director of several Pashto, Punjabi and Urdu films, has passed away in Lahore.

Mumtaz, aged 72 years, was suffering from several health problems. He was known for delivering some of the biggest hits to the screen.

Mumtaz began his career in filmmaking as an assistant director and went on to direct Gehray Zakham, Daku ki Larki, Yaadon ki Baraat, Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, Dulhan Ek Raat ki and Raka. Mumtaz launched notable names Ajab Gul and Ismail Shah, and many others.

Some of his hit Pashto movies include Darra Khyber, Jawargar, Orbal and Rahmdad Khan.

Mumtaz directed more than 40 films.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram



