Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

North Korea bans laughing, shopping for 11 days

People risk being arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

North Korea has prohibited its people from all forms of leisure including laughing and shopping for 11 days beginning Friday.

The ban has been announced as part of the 11-day mourning period on the 10th death anniversary of the former leader, Kim Jong-il.

Kim Jong-il was 69 when he died due to a heart attack on December 17, 2011. He ruled North Korea from 1994 to 2011 and was succeeded by his son Kim Jong-un.

Those who break the rules will be arrested.

“Even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to cry out loud and the body must be taken out after it’s over. People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period,” a resident was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

Kim pays respects at the memorial of his father every year. Normally, it’s a 10-day mourning period but for the current year an exception was created with an additional day.

In the past, people caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period have been treated as ideological criminals, according to Radio Free Asia.

People even can’t go grocery shopping.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kim Jong-il North Korea
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
north korea, laughing ban
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Exclusive video: Tour 14-storey Celestyal Experience cruise ship at Gadani
Exclusive video: Tour 14-storey Celestyal Experience cruise ship at Gadani
PM Khan, Malala among 2021’s ‘most admired people’
PM Khan, Malala among 2021’s ‘most admired people’
North Korea bans laughing, shopping for 11 days
North Korea bans laughing, shopping for 11 days
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.