Noor Mukadam’s diary, art pieces on displays at special exhibition

Noor Mukadam’s personal diary and art pieces have opened a new chapter for her family, friends and followers. She calligraphed Asmae Husna, the 99 names of Allah, in her diary which was framed at the exhibition in the memory of the 27 year old murder victim.

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) honored the life and work of the late Noor Mukadam in a special art exhibition in Islamabad on December 10.

The event featured Noor’s calligraphy, artwork, brushes, and paints she used. The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the moment of silence in her memory.

Artist Syed Jamal Shah curated the event and said the purpose of the exhibition is to portray Noor's expression of humility through art.

“She [Noor] was painting all this. I told her to complete her paintings and said that I will exhibit if I like them,” Noor' Mukadam's told SAMAA TV.

“She will get justice,” Kausar Mukadam said.

Family, friends, and the visitors at the exhibition scribbled down their feelings for Noor on a big canvas.

Noor used to love painting and we have put this up for display to showcase her art to the world, one of her friends said.

Reporting by Farah Rabani

