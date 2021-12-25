Saturday, December 25, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1443
Lahore’s Zoo will let you adopt a lion for Rs600,000

Deer, monkey and birds are up for adoptions too

Dec 25, 2021
Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

The administration of Lahore’s Zoo has come up with a new plan to fund the expenses of animals: put them up for adoption. 

Visitors can adopt a lion, deer, monkey, birds or another animal in the zoo. But, they can’t take them home. They will pay their expense and the zoo administrations will take care of them. 

Adopters can also have a plaque of their name outside the enclosure of their adopted animals. 

Those willing to adopt will have to pay Rs600,000 for a lion, Rs135,000 for a family of monkeys, Rs50,000 for a deer and Rs5000 for birds. 

