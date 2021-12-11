Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Ibn-e-Insha’s humour takes centre stage at International Urdu Conference

Zia Mohyeddin reads out excerpts from the writer’s work

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A tribute was paid to poet and humorist Ibn-e-Insha on the second day (Friday) of the 14th International Urdu Conference.

Zia Mohyeddin, acclaimed actor, producer and broadcaster, read out excerpts from the works of Ibn-e-Insha whose light-hearted humour filled the auditorium with laughs and smiles. 

The conference kicked off on December 9 at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi and has brought together Urdu poets, writers, scholars, artists, musicians and performers. This year’s edition celebrates “75 Years of Independence and Literature”.

On the first day, a session titled Ek Shaam Faiz ke Naam was held to celebrate revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s work. It featured the late poet’s daughter Muneeza Hashmi, who shared interesting and heartwarming anecdotes. 

Others who graced the panel included poet Zahra Nigah, who remarked that there was no difference between Faiz’s work and his personality. 

Indian scholar and poet Iftikhar Arif joined the session virtually and opened up on how Faiz challenged tyranny through his work. The session ended with a classical performance. 

A mushaira is scheduled for the evening today, Saturday. The 14th International Urdu Conference will continue till December 12, 2021.  

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Arts Council International Urdu Conference 2021
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
aalmi urdu conference, 14th international urdu conference, arts council
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Three SAMAA staffers bag awards at Agahi 2021
Three SAMAA staffers bag awards at Agahi 2021
Ibn-e-Insha’s humour takes centre stage at International Urdu Conference
Ibn-e-Insha’s humour takes centre stage at International Urdu Conference
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.