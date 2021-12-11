Ibn-e-Insha’s humour takes centre stage at International Urdu Conference

Zia Mohyeddin reads out excerpts from the writer’s work

A tribute was paid to poet and humorist Ibn-e-Insha on the second day (Friday) of the 14th International Urdu Conference.

Zia Mohyeddin, acclaimed actor, producer and broadcaster, read out excerpts from the works of Ibn-e-Insha whose light-hearted humour filled the auditorium with laughs and smiles.

The conference kicked off on December 9 at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi and has brought together Urdu poets, writers, scholars, artists, musicians and performers. This year’s edition celebrates “75 Years of Independence and Literature”.

On the first day, a session titled Ek Shaam Faiz ke Naam was held to celebrate revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s work. It featured the late poet’s daughter Muneeza Hashmi, who shared interesting and heartwarming anecdotes.

Others who graced the panel included poet Zahra Nigah, who remarked that there was no difference between Faiz’s work and his personality.

Indian scholar and poet Iftikhar Arif joined the session virtually and opened up on how Faiz challenged tyranny through his work. The session ended with a classical performance.

A mushaira is scheduled for the evening today, Saturday. The 14th International Urdu Conference will continue till December 12, 2021.

