How gold journeys from ingot bars to intricate jewellery

The craft was once solely dependent on dexterous hands

For centuries different types of jewellery and ornaments have been worn by men and women around the world, but gold has enjoyed unprecedented popularity at least in modern world history.

Apart from being the only metal in yellow or golden colour, it has other qualities too.

Gold is extremely ductile and can be moulded into jewellery quite conveniently.

The purest form of gold is 24 karats, while 18-karat gold is 75% pure gold, 14-karat 58.5%, and 10-karat gold is 41.7% pure.

In gold jewellery, the remaining portion of the metal is usually silver, but items can also consist of other metals or a combination of metals, such as platinum, copper, palladium, zinc, nickel, iron, and cadmium.

In the past, gold jewellery was crafted solely by the dexterous hands of skilled artisans who could create intricate patterns.

With advances in technology, machines have offered better quality and designs, though an ingenious artisan will never be replaced by the machine.

There are several stages in the making of gold jewellery. Multiple artisans may work together to skillfully complete the task. Peeling and polishing the roots are some of the important stages of the process.

The rising inflation has caused reluctance among buyers of gold jewellery, and many artisans are now leaving the trade.

