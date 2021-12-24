Google pays tribute to Moin Akhtar on 71st birthday

Google is celebrating the 71st birthday of Pakistan’s king of comedy Moin Akhtar today with a doodle.

The exceptional performer was born in 1`950 in Karachi. Akhar started his career at 16 and quickly became known for his masterful impersonations and side-splitting skits.

Google pays homage to the legendary performer with a doodle.

Akhtar rose to fame with his double act with writer Anwar Maqsood and actor Bushra Ansari in Loose Talk. In the era of Radio Pakistan, the humorist, actor, and impersonator became an icon for the 90s generation.

The characters Akhter created are still perfectly etched in the minds of his fans. Some of those include Rozi, the poet in Angan-Terha, and the transvestite in Loose-Talk.

He was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Award in 1996. Moin Akhtar died from a heart attack on April 22, 2011, in Karachi.