Fawad Chaudhry ‘couldn’t stop himself’ from attending International Urdu Conference

It is being held at Arts Council in Karachi

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said he couldn’t stop himself from attending the 14th International Conference.

“I had no schedule at the conference,” the minister said. “But when I knew this Urdu fair was happening, I couldn’t stop myself.”

The 14th International Urdu Conference kicked off at the Arts Council Pakistan on December 9. It has brought together several notable poets, scholars, artists, performers and musicians.

Fawad has promised celebrations at Governor House in Karachi on Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary (December 25, 2021).

The International Urdu Conference will conclude on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

