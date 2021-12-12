Sunday, December 12, 2021  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Fawad Chaudhry ‘couldn’t stop himself’ from attending International Urdu Conference

It is being held at Arts Council in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said he couldn’t stop himself from attending the 14th International Conference.

“I had no schedule at the conference,” the minister said. “But when I knew this Urdu fair was happening, I couldn’t stop myself.”

The 14th International Urdu Conference kicked off at the Arts Council Pakistan on December 9. It has brought together several notable poets, scholars, artists, performers and musicians.

Fawad has promised celebrations at Governor House in Karachi on Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary (December 25, 2021).

The International Urdu Conference will conclude on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fawad chaudhry, 14th international urdu conference
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Three SAMAA staffers bag awards at Agahi 2021
Three SAMAA staffers bag awards at Agahi 2021
Noor Mukadam's diary, art pieces on displays at special exhibition
Noor Mukadam’s diary, art pieces on displays at special exhibition
Ibn-e-Insha’s humour takes centre stage at International Urdu Conference
Ibn-e-Insha’s humour takes centre stage at International Urdu Conference
Fawad Chaudhry 'couldn't stop himself' from attending International Urdu Conference
Fawad Chaudhry ‘couldn’t stop himself’ from attending International Urdu Conference
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.