Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Exclusive video: Tour 14-storey Celestyal Experience cruise ship at Gadani

Magnificent cruise ship is slated for dismantling

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Celestyal Experience, a 14-storey high cruise ship formerly known as Costa Romantica, has been the centre of attention ever since it arrived at Gadani.

The 56,800 gross ton vintage ship was introduced in 1992 in Italy. The magnificent vessel came with 1,411 rooms, a seven-star hotel, shopping mall, swimming pool, jacuzzi, gym, ballrooms, restaurant and a lot more.

Celestyal Experience was managed by a staff of 920 people that served the wealthy who chose to spend holidays on the ship. 

After Celestyal Experience was anchored at Gadani Ship Breaking Yard, reports started circulating that the Pakistani company that bought it considering transforming it into a hotel. However, the buyers have clarified that they bought the ship solely for “scrap”.

People in large numbers have been flocking to Gadani Ship Breaking Yard to have a look at the magnificent vessel in all its glory before it is dismantled into pieces. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Costa Romantica gadani
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PM Khan, Malala among 2021’s ‘most admired people’
PM Khan, Malala among 2021’s ‘most admired people’
Exclusive video: Tour 14-storey Celestyal Experience cruise ship at Gadani
Exclusive video: Tour 14-storey Celestyal Experience cruise ship at Gadani
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.