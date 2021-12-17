Exclusive video: Tour 14-storey Celestyal Experience cruise ship at Gadani

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Celestyal Experience, a 14-storey high cruise ship formerly known as Costa Romantica, has been the centre of attention ever since it arrived at Gadani.

The 56,800 gross ton vintage ship was introduced in 1992 in Italy. The magnificent vessel came with 1,411 rooms, a seven-star hotel, shopping mall, swimming pool, jacuzzi, gym, ballrooms, restaurant and a lot more.

Celestyal Experience was managed by a staff of 920 people that served the wealthy who chose to spend holidays on the ship.

After Celestyal Experience was anchored at Gadani Ship Breaking Yard, reports started circulating that the Pakistani company that bought it considering transforming it into a hotel. However, the buyers have clarified that they bought the ship solely for “scrap”.

People in large numbers have been flocking to Gadani Ship Breaking Yard to have a look at the magnificent vessel in all its glory before it is dismantled into pieces.

