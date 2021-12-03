3 Pakistanis on BBC’s 100 Women 2021

The BBC has released its 100 Women list for 2021 and it features three Pakistani women.

The list includes inspiring and influential women from all over the world who have played a part in “reinventing our society, our culture and our world”. This year’s list features a number of women from Afghanistan, recognising their bravery and achievements as their lives were changed after the Taliban’s resurgence. Some of these women appear without photos or under pseudonyms for safety concerns.

Here are the three Pakistani women who made it to the list.

Malala Yousafzai

“The youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani girls’ education activist and UN messenger of peace,” states Malala’s BBC profile. “She has spoken up for the right of young women to an education since she was 11.”

Malala began her activism with her blogs for BBC under Taliban rule in Pakistan. She was shot in the head in October 2012 and was moved to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

“Following her recovery, she has continued her work as co-founder of the non-profit Malala Fund, aiming to build a world where every girl can learn and lead without fear.”

Abia Akram

Abia Akram is the first woman from Pakistan to be nominated coordinator for the Commonwealth Young Disabled People’s Forum, according to the BBC.

“An activist in the disability movement since 1997, when as a student managing her own disability she started the Special Talent Exchange Program.”

She is the founder of the National Forum of Women with Disabilities and is known for her campaigns for the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Inclusive Development.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Abia called it an honour to be representing Pakistan globally. She believes that women like her should be made part of discussions on disability around the world because they have not only overcome challenges to work for themselves but for others too.

Laila Haidari

“With Kabul’s drug rehabilitation centre, Mother Camp, Laila Haidari has helped nearly 6,400 Afghans since 2010, despite taboos concerning drug users. She established the camp using her own savings and financed it by opening a restaurant, run by recovering addicts, which had to close after the fall of Kabul.”

Laila was born a refugee in Pakistan but family is originally from Bamiyan. She actively campaigns for women’s rights.

Laila has appeared in the documentary Laila at the Bridge (2018) as well. It is about her struggles to keep her centre running amid threats and opposition.

