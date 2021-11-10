Women, rickshaws and mirrors with pervy stares

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ask women who use public transport about their routine problems and eve-teasing is what you will hear on top of the list.

Travelling on a crowded bus is one thing, but commuting in rickshaws is entirely another. Although there may not be men trying to squeeze through the women’s compartment or deliberately bumping into them, the mirrors inside a rickshaw can make passengers equally uncomfortable.

Imagine being lost in a reverie only to be caught by a pair of pervy eyes installed on you in the rearview or side mirrors. This is what a number of women who travel by rickshaws complain about.

“They see a woman and they just keep staring at her,” said a woman passenger. “It makes you so angry.”

Another remarked that she usually ignores the staring, but there comes a point when you can’t take it anymore.

Most drivers dismiss the accusations of eve-teasing by saying that they have to keep looking around for the safety of passengers as some of them don’t settle properly in the vehicle.

But some traffic wardens have termed these mirrors, installed inside the rickshaws, “unnecessary.”

Do you have to put up with drivers staring at you in the mirrors too?

Reporting by Mohammad Ali Raza from Lahore

