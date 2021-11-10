Wednesday, November 10, 2021  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Video: Faisalabad’s fantastic ‘flying club’

The RC aircraft fly 600 meters high

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A group of friends has a hobby that became a major attraction for Faisalabad. The friends, associated with different professions, have dedicated one day of the week to have fun.

They are model plane enthusiasts who fly radio-controlled aircraft as high as 600 meters. They are also interested in aeromodelling and manufacture planes on their own.

“We have electric and nitro planes in the club,” Tariq told SAMAA TV. The engine and radio were imported from Singapore and China.

