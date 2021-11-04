Thursday, November 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Tuba Aamir changes name on Instagram, Twitter, sparks rumors

She also unfollowed Dr Aamir Liaquat on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

Model and actor Syeda Tooba Aamir, who is the wife of anchorperson and politician Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has changed her name on her Instagram account. 

She has changed it from Syeda Tuba Aamir to Syeda Tuba Anwar. 

Similarly, she has also changed her name on Twitter . 

This rather innocuous but symbolic move comes after Tuba unfollowed Dr Aamir Liaquat on Instagram. However, he still follows his wife. 

Dr Aamir Liaquat and Tuba married in 2018.

Tuba started her acting career last year with a role in TV serial Bharas. Currently, she is working on a new TV serial alongside Shahroz Sabzwari. 

She also posted a photo with Shahroz on her Instagram account revealing her character’s name in the upcoming TV serial. 

There have been rumors started making rounds on social media for last few days ago about the divorce between Tuba and Dr Aamir. 

Dr Aamir has strongly denied the rumors, while Tuba hasn’t comment on the issue. 

HOME  
 
 

