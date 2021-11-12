Friday, November 12, 2021  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

T20 World Cup: ‘Hero’ Rizwan wins hearts in Pakistan

The star cricketer hit seven boundaries in his 52-ball knock

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

The star cricketer hit seven boundaries in his 52-ball knock

Pakistan T20 World Cup, Rizwan press conference, Mohammad Rizwan, T20 World Cup, Rizwan, God's justice

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan remained the top scorer with 67 runs in Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. A day before the match, he was hospitalised for two days and remained in the intensive care unit due to a chest infection, the team doctor said.

On November 10, media reports surfaced about doubts over Rizwan and Shoaib Malik’s participation in the semi-final due to fever.

Pakistan’s 16-match winning streak came to an end when they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Australia at Dubai International Stadium. Cricket lovers in Pakistan acknowledged the Green Shirts’ fighting spirit but Rizwan won hearts for his amazing innings despite being ill.

The star cricketer hit seven boundaries in his 52-ball knock that settled a 177 target for Australia.

Musician and Singer Ali Zafar posted Rizwan’s picture from the hospital bed on Twitter and wrote: “What heroes are made of. Rizwan”

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar showed “massive” respect for the 29-year-old.

“It is incredible that he did what he did last night,” said commentator Melinda Farrell.

“We are so proud of you”

Showbiz celebrities hailed Pakistan’s performance in the tournament and backed the boys with warm greetings and support.

Actor Ushna Shah thanked the Men in Green for igniting the spirit of “unity” among the Pakistani people.

Singer Momina Mustehsan congratulated the Australian team and said: “Let’s take a moment to appreciate Pakistan on playing such a great tournament under Babar Azam’s leadership.”

Actor and producer Humayun Saeed wished the team good luck for all the future games.

“You all have won hearts,” Osman Khalid Butt wrote.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui appreciated the team for keeping the Australians’ “nerves intact” in the high-pressure match.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mohammad Rizwan T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
T20 World Cup: ‘Hero’ Rizwan wins hearts in Pakistan, mohammad rizwan health, mohammad rizwan icu, mohammad rizwan hospital, pakistan vs australia
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Malala’s wedding dress: original or replica?
Malala’s wedding dress: original or replica?
T20 World Cup: ‘Hero’ Rizwan wins hearts in Pakistan
T20 World Cup: ‘Hero’ Rizwan wins hearts in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.