T20 World Cup: ‘Hero’ Rizwan wins hearts in Pakistan

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan remained the top scorer with 67 runs in Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. A day before the match, he was hospitalised for two days and remained in the intensive care unit due to a chest infection, the team doctor said.

On November 10, media reports surfaced about doubts over Rizwan and Shoaib Malik’s participation in the semi-final due to fever.

Pakistan’s 16-match winning streak came to an end when they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Australia at Dubai International Stadium. Cricket lovers in Pakistan acknowledged the Green Shirts’ fighting spirit but Rizwan won hearts for his amazing innings despite being ill.

The star cricketer hit seven boundaries in his 52-ball knock that settled a 177 target for Australia.

Musician and Singer Ali Zafar posted Rizwan’s picture from the hospital bed on Twitter and wrote: “What heroes are made of. Rizwan”

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar showed “massive” respect for the 29-year-old.

Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best.

He was in the hospital last two days.

Massive respect @iMRizwanPak .

Hero. pic.twitter.com/kdpYukcm5I — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 11, 2021

“It is incredible that he did what he did last night,” said commentator Melinda Farrell.

This is just unbelievable. I hope Rizwan is ok. It’s incredible that he did what he did last night. I know #Pakistan fans must be hurting but I hope they are proud of a team that won so many hearts throughout this tournament. Love watching them play. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/7YsvsrQHJo — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 12, 2021

“We are so proud of you”

Showbiz celebrities hailed Pakistan’s performance in the tournament and backed the boys with warm greetings and support.

Actor Ushna Shah thanked the Men in Green for igniting the spirit of “unity” among the Pakistani people.

Dear team Pakistan, THANK YOU 🇵🇰 We are so proud of you, and we are so grateful for the joy and unity you’ve given us as a nation this tournament. #Teampakistan #T20WorldCup21 — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 11, 2021

Singer Momina Mustehsan congratulated the Australian team and said: “Let’s take a moment to appreciate Pakistan on playing such a great tournament under Babar Azam’s leadership.”

Great performance @CricketAus 👏🏻 Congratulations on the massive win!



Let’s take a moment to appreciate @TheRealPCB on playing such a great tournament under @babarazam258’s leadership. Thank you gentlemen, we’re proud of you! 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) November 11, 2021

Actor and producer Humayun Saeed wished the team good luck for all the future games.

Proud of team Pakistan for its fantastic performance throughout the tournament. Winning and losing are all part of the game; what matters is the dedication and passion with which the boys played. Well done to all and good luck for all future games!

Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) November 11, 2021

“You all have won hearts,” Osman Khalid Butt wrote.

You should be incredibly proud.

Dil jeet liya aap sab ne! https://t.co/MBNbtTKD0d — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 11, 2021

Actor Adnan Siddiqui appreciated the team for keeping the Australians’ “nerves intact” in the high-pressure match.

Not easy to take bull by its horns. Our boys kept their nerves intact in high pressure match against the famous “invincibles”. If not #T20, you guys have won our hearts! #foreverteamPakistan — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 11, 2021

