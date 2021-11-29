Pakistani brand under fire for ‘bare-headed’ model Kartarpur photoshoot

A Pakistani fashion brand Mannat has come under fire for what many people, especially Sikhs, have called an “objectionable and insensitive” photoshoot that appears to have taken place at the Kartarpur Gurdwara, a highly sacred place for the community.

The photos have since been removed from Instagram by both Mannat and the model, who is a “digital creator”.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has called for action to be taken against those involved in the photoshoot.

Such behaviour & act at pious place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is totally unacceptable!

Can she dare to do the same at her religious place in Pakistan?@ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan shd tk immed action to stop this trend of treating Sri Kartarpur Sahib as picnic spot by Pak people pic.twitter.com/AwyIkmqgbC — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 29, 2021

According to reports by Indian media, Paramjit Singh Sarna, the former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has called the photoshoot “highly objectionable” and said that it has “severely hurt” the Sikhs. He has called for written instructions in Urdu about Sikh “Maryada” to be placed around the premises.

“Instructions should be placed in Urdu and English for head-covering and about not showing your back to the holy site,” Paramjit said in a statement.

Mannat has, however, defended itself by stating that the shoot is not part of any of of its campaigns. “These pictures were provided to us by a third party (blogger) in which they were wearing our dress.”

Mannat went on to say: “However, we accept our mistake that we should not have posted this content and we apologise to every single person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANNAT (@mannat_clothing)

Criticism mounted on the brand after photos were shared on Instagram on Sunday. Several Sikhs, including notable names, expressed resentment with the brand for shooting a campaign at the gurdwara and overlooking the Sikh code of conduct.

Modelling bareheaded for ladies’ attire, in the premises of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib at #KartarpurSahib in Pakistan, by a Lahorite woman, has several hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs. Further the pictures were uploaded on social media.@ImranKhanPTI @MORAisbOfficial pic.twitter.com/i5RX01kWGo — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) November 29, 2021

A #gurdwara is a religious place not a place of entertainment. Immediate action should be taken against those who commit such acts and such acts should be avoided in future.

The religious place of every religion is respectable.@fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI @DIGOpsLahore https://t.co/f8qFTchR6Z — Samar Sam (@Lucenteyes2020) November 29, 2021

.@MORAisbOfficial Gurdwara in Kartarpur is a place relegious pilgrimage not a tourist spot. It has certain codes (Rehat Maryada) to adhere to. People visiting Gurdwaras can’t go bare headed, can’t smoke, …..

Violation hurt sentiments.

Pls have the codes notified. @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/bsyXeFYrYm — R P Singh: National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) November 29, 2021

It has yet to be known if the Project Management Unit, which is responsible for running the affairs of the gurdwara, charged for the shoot. Sarna will reportedly take up the matter with the authorities concerned in Pakistan and request them to make the PMU staff aware of the “Sikh Rehayat Maryada”.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has tweeted that Mannat and the model should apologise to the Sikhs.

The Designer and the model must apologise to Sikh Community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol and not a Film set….. https://t.co/JTkOyveXvn — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021

Many people have apologised to the Sikhs across the border on behalf of the brand and the model in the viral photos.

#Katarpursahib is a religious place we should all respect it and so called media stars like her never miss the opportunity to tarnish the name of Pakistan,She must apologize to #sikh community and delete these pictures ASAP.

@rsrobin1 We are very sorry sir. https://t.co/rMTKZ0OOMG — Awara Log (@AwaraLog7) November 29, 2021

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







