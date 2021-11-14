Pakistan through Sabina Nasr-Ud-Deen’s canvas

Reporting by Zahra Zulfiqar

Art exhibitions are a blessing for art lovers but in a city like Karachi they are a rarity. One has to scour through the events page on Facebook to find a decent art exhibition.

Even if one manages to finds an exhibition, the access is limited to a certain segment of the society. Most of them take place at 5-star hotels or fancy art galleries in posh areas.

But, artist Sabiha Nasr-Ud-Deen wants to change this and make art accessible for all. For her latest exhibition, “The Pakistan Saga”, she chose an art gallery in Korangi.

From the arid lands of Balochistan, sky high mountains of Karakoram, lush green valleys of Gilgit, mighty river of Swat, beautiful lakes of Kalam, and barren lands of Sindh. From Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir to Ziarat in Quetta, the artist travelled across Pakistan, meeting and painting serenity and souls.

The exhibition celebrates Pakistan, its culture and people.

There are over 50 art pieces on display. The exhibition was inaugurated by British Deputy High Commissioner Mr Mike Nithavrianakis.

“My paintings are for everyone,” said Sabiha.





The artist said that she wants people “to come in and enjoy the art.”

No one should come only if they want to buy, they are welcome to just come and enjoy, Sabiha said.

“Art gallerias are important because art feeds culture and culture feeds society. I believe art needs to be accessible to the common man not confined to a gallery,” a visitor told SAMAA Digital.

Sabina’s audience believed her paintings grabs the viewer’s attention. Sabina’s art pieces have a certain specific element to it, be it scenery, a person or a thing. One thing that remained constant in her work is: her evident and immense love for Pakistan.

Sabiha Nasr-Ud-Deen and her art

Born to a scientist mother, Sabiha was encouraged to explore art from a vert young age. She did her Masters in Fine Arts from Punjab University.

“I wanted to do engineering but it was my mother who told me to pursue art,” Sabina said. Probably, she saw a spark in me.

“She told me that everyone does engineering, you have to go do art. There was no stopping then. I have been painting since a long time and I am glad I paint.”

Sabiha’s collection included sceneries, culture, flowers and everything that gave a sense of Pakistan.

She uses oil paints with knife, sketches with pens and markers, and wash and ink as her medium.

The paintings are priced between Rs30,000 to Rs100,000.