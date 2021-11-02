Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Nadeem Jafri: There’s nothing on TV for Pakistani children

Private TV channels missed content for younger audience

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Private TV channels in Pakistan boomed after early 2000, many TV channels began their transmissions, but they all missed one element in their programming — content for children.

Nadeem Jafri, a well-known TV host in shows for children, says programming for children is not an easy thing. “They must not be stopped from what they are doing in their innocence,” he said.

Watch what he has to say on content for children in Pakistan.

