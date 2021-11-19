Malala’s first photo with Asser after marriage wins hearts

Malala Yousufzai’s first photo with her husband Asser Malik won hearts on social media.

The followers of the Nobel laureate gushed over the pictures of newlyweds and showered love and wishes for the couple.

In their first public appearance after Nikkah, the couple was seen at Feya, a café run by young Pakistani entrepreneur Zahra Khan, in London.

The pictures of the couple were posted on the café’s Instagram account. “Congratulations to Malala and Aasser Malik on their marriage. We wish you eternal love and many successes for a beautiful future together,” reads the caption.

The duo posed with a cake with “congratulations” written in chocolate.

Chef Zahra Khan was featured on the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe List in the retail and e-commerce category in April 2021.

According to reports, Malala Yousufzai’s marriage ceremony will be held next year in the UK.

The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Birmingham earlier this month. Malala shared the news on Twitter dropping four pictures from “precious” day.

Malala’s husband Asser Malik is a general manager in Pakistan Cricket Board’s High-Performance Department. According to his social media profiles, he joined the organisation in May 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.