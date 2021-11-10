Wednesday, November 10, 2021  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Malala Yousafzai ties the knot

She posted four pictures from the nikkah

Posted: Nov 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter/ Malala

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in a private ceremony in Birmingham.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” the education activist tweeted. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families.”

Malala shared the news on Twitter with four pictures from the nikkah ceremony.

The Nobel laureate wore a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery.

Who is Malala Yousafzai’s husband?

Malala’s husband Asser Malik is a general manager in Pakistan Cricket Board’s High-Performance Department. According to his social media profiles, he joined the organisation in May 2020.

The 24-year-old has brought a special cutout of Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan on her 24th birthday on July 12 this year.

Malik graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in 2012. 

