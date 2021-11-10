Malala Yousafzai ties the knot

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in a private ceremony in Birmingham.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” the education activist tweeted. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families.”

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Malala shared the news on Twitter with four pictures from the nikkah ceremony.

The Nobel laureate wore a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery.

Who is Malala Yousafzai’s husband?

Malala’s husband Asser Malik is a general manager in Pakistan Cricket Board’s High-Performance Department. According to his social media profiles, he joined the organisation in May 2020.

The 24-year-old has brought a special cutout of Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan on her 24th birthday on July 12 this year.

Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala 🌟 @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course. pic.twitter.com/kSFBgSqzVz — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2021

Malik graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in 2012.



