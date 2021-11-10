Malala Yousafzai ties the knot

She posted four pictures from the nikkah
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in a private ceremony in Birmingham.
“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” the education activist tweeted. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families.”
📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP
— Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021
The Nobel laureate wore a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery.
Malala’s husband Asser Malik is a general manager in Pakistan Cricket Board’s High-Performance Department. According to his social media profiles, he joined the organisation in May 2020.
The 24-year-old has brought a special cutout of Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan on her 24th birthday on July 12 this year.
Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala 🌟 @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course. pic.twitter.com/kSFBgSqzVz
— Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2021
Malik graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in 2012.