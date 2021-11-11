Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Malala, Asser perform ‘traditional victory cake cutting’

Malik expressed a gratitude for all wishes and blessings

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ Malala

A day after tying the knot, Malala’s husband Asser Malik has opened up and praised his life partner. A private ceremony was held in Birmingham with both families and friends.

Asser shared a photo of him and Malala cutting the cake together. “In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner,” Malik tweeted. “I’m so excited to spend the rest of our life together.”

The Nobel laureate surprised followers by sharing the exciting news on Tuesday. Malala Yousafzai posted four pictures from her “precious” day.

Malik expressed gratitude for all wishes and blessings. He also remarked that the two are following the trend of Pakistan’s cricket team and cutting the “victory” cake on their nikkah.

Malala’s husband Asser Malik is a general manager in Pakistan Cricket Board’s High-Performance Department.

It is not known how and where the couple met first, they have been photographed on various occasions. Malala was first spotted with Asser with cricketers at Lord’s cricket ground in London during the world cup.

However, Asser had posted a photo of Malala on her birthday in July. “Happy birthday to the most amazing Malala.” The picture showed the couple standing together.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Malala
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Malala and husband Asser perform 'traditional victory cake cutting', Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Malala Yousafzai ties the knot
Malala Yousafzai ties the knot
Women, rickshaws and mirrors with pervy stares
Women, rickshaws and mirrors with pervy stares
Karachi’s haunted house will give you chills in broad daylight
Karachi’s haunted house will give you chills in broad daylight
Video: Faisalabad’s fantastic ‘flying club’
Video: Faisalabad’s fantastic ‘flying club’
Malala, Asser perform 'traditional victory cake cutting'
Malala, Asser perform ‘traditional victory cake cutting’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.