Malala, Asser perform ‘traditional victory cake cutting’

A day after tying the knot, Malala’s husband Asser Malik has opened up and praised his life partner. A private ceremony was held in Birmingham with both families and friends.

Asser shared a photo of him and Malala cutting the cake together. “In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner,” Malik tweeted. “I’m so excited to spend the rest of our life together.”

Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team’s tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting. pic.twitter.com/KSGQOHsY64 — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) November 10, 2021

The Nobel laureate surprised followers by sharing the exciting news on Tuesday. Malala Yousafzai posted four pictures from her “precious” day.

Malik expressed gratitude for all wishes and blessings. He also remarked that the two are following the trend of Pakistan’s cricket team and cutting the “victory” cake on their nikkah.

Malala’s husband Asser Malik is a general manager in Pakistan Cricket Board’s High-Performance Department.

It is not known how and where the couple met first, they have been photographed on various occasions. Malala was first spotted with Asser with cricketers at Lord’s cricket ground in London during the world cup.

However, Asser had posted a photo of Malala on her birthday in July. “Happy birthday to the most amazing Malala.” The picture showed the couple standing together.

