Karachi’s Guru Nanak Darbar lip up

552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak observed on Friday

Posted: Nov 20, 2021
Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Sikhs and Hindus are celebrating the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak all over the world. The festival is known as “Gurupurab” or “Guru nanak parkash utsav.” One of the most celebrated Sikh gurus and founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, is revered by the community.

The day falls on the first full moon in the month of Kartik. The celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti begin 15 days earlier and most celebrations revolve around the birth anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus.

Devotees pray at the Gurdwara, decorate their homes, and prepare special dishes. People organize langars at the Gurdwara and volunteer in social service.

