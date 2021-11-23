Tuesday, November 23, 2021  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Karachi’s Abba biryani has a secret story behind its name

It is located at Korangi No.4 near Kalu chowk

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Most food places in Karachi are famous for their taste or the variety they offer. Abba biryani, located at Karachi’s Korangi is famous for its name.

It has attracted many customers from all across. The owner says that it worked out well for them within a short span of time. The secret behind their success is the ingredients they use.

Beef biryani is the most popular. About hundreds of people visit there to have biryani and find out the story behind the name every weekend.

Food Karachi
 
