Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif’s valima to take place in Lahore

Nawaz Sharif will attend via video link from London

Posted: Nov 21, 2021
Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Zehra Jagani Photography

The valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif-ur-Rehman will take place in Lahore on December 17. 

Junaid Safdar is the son of PML-N leader Maryam nawaz Sharif and Captain (retd.) <uahammad Safdar.

The ceremony will be attended by close friends and relatives. 

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the ceremony via video link. 

The wedding ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif-ur-Rehman took place in August in London.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif couldn’t attend the ceremony as her name was on the Exit Control List. 

People whose names are on this list cannot travel abroad. 

  • Junaid Safdar with his wife Aisha Saif at their nikkah ceremony in London. (Photo: Twitter)
  • Photo: Instagram/Zehra Jagani Photographer
Images from Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif-ur-Rehman’s wedding

Maryam Nawaz refused to request the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to take her name off the list. 

The videos and photos of the wedding ceremony went viral on the internet. Specially, the video of Junaid singing a song for his wife

