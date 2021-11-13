Saturday, November 13, 2021  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya responds to ‘threat’ reports

Hassan was attacked online after T20 WC semi-final

Posted: Nov 13, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Hassan Ali faced vicious online attacks after he dropped a catch in the Pakistan-Australia semi-final in the T20 World Cup 2021. 

Cricket fans were upset with Hassan and some of them blamed him for “dropping” the World Cup. The nail-biting game had kept viewers on the edge of their seats but it was the day of the Aussies, who made it to the finals and will be facing New Zealand on the pitch tomorrow, November 14. 

Soon after Hassan Ali became a top trend, a number of celebrities, including singer Natasha Noorani, showed solidarity with him and many others called for the abuse to stop.

However, amid the social media mayhem started circulating some false reports that Hassan was receiving threats. His wife Samiya posted a note in response to the claims and a fake Twitter account in her name. Its owner, impersonated as Samiya, launched an impassioned but fake plea of help in the face of “threats in Dubai and our home in Pakistan”. 

“So many tweets circulating from this fake account that I, Hassan and my daughter are getting threats from people of Pakistan,” Samiya wrote, adding, “which is absolutely wrong. Instead, we’ve seen tons of support.”

Photo: Instagram/Hassan Ali

Samiya requested her followers not to follow any such account as she doesn’t have a Twitter profile. She urged everyone to report the fake account too.

In a latest development, however, Twitter has suspended the said account.

Photo: Twitter

Samiya and Hassan tied the knot in August 2019 at Atlantis the Palm in Dubai. In December, the couple’s valima took place in Hassan’s village in Gujranwala. They welcomed their first child, daughter Helena Hassan, in 2021.

