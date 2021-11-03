Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Bakhtawar shares a photo of son Mir Hakim

He was born on October 10

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Bakhtawar has shared a photo of her son Mir Hakim on Instagram.

The photo was taken when Mir Hakim was a week old.

Mir Hakim was born on October 10 but Bakhtawar announced his birth a day later. She has named him after her late maternal uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto and paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari.

This is the second photo of Mir Hakim shared by Bakhtawar. The picture she shared earlier had the child’s face covered with a sticker.

Mir Hakim is Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhry’s first child. The two were married at Bilawal House in January 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Mir Hakim
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Stones, gemstones
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Nadeem Jafri: There's nothing on TV for Pakistani children
Nadeem Jafri: There’s nothing on TV for Pakistani children
Bakhtawar shares a photo of son Mir Hakim
Bakhtawar shares a photo of son Mir Hakim
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.