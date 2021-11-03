Bakhtawar shares a photo of son Mir Hakim

Bakhtawar has shared a photo of her son Mir Hakim on Instagram.

The photo was taken when Mir Hakim was a week old.

Mir Hakim was born on October 10 but Bakhtawar announced his birth a day later. She has named him after her late maternal uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto and paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari.

This is the second photo of Mir Hakim shared by Bakhtawar. The picture she shared earlier had the child’s face covered with a sticker.

Mir Hakim is Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhry’s first child. The two were married at Bilawal House in January 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



