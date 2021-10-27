Wednesday, October 27, 2021  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1443
Power dressing: Hina Pervez Butt protests inflation in Chanel?

Knockoff copies can come cheap

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Hina Butt came to parliament with a beige bag.

The PML-N’s Hina Pervez Butt posted a photo of herself protesting inflation outside parliament on Tuesday in what could have easily been described as a Chanel classic double flap CC clasp gold and silver tone metal with leather interlaced strap Karl Lagerfeld designed iconic 2.55 handbag in beige.

Its price tag, according to the Chanel website, is $7,800 which comes to roughly Rs1,369,624. But before we all jump to conclusions, a perfectly respectable knockoff from China can be bought anywhere in Pakistan for as little as Rs3,000 or so. Prices vary. Sometimes these bags surfaced in secondhand bazaars online, and often you can buy used ones or used knockoff copies at Jumma bazaars across Pakistan for very little.

The problem is not that an elected parliamentarian wore nice clothes to go to work, but, as people pointed out, it was hardly a way to say you were protesting inflation.

Pakistan just raised the minimum wage to Rs25,000 but as we all know, the workers who toil in our factories or in companies are exploited and there is scant government monitoring on whether the minimum wage is implemented.

