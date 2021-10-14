Navratri 2021: Celebrating victory of good over evil

It is one of the most significant Hindu festivals

Hindus across Pakistan are celebrating the victory of good over evil as Maha Navami marks the ninth day of Navratri today.

Navratri is one of the most ancient and prominent Hindu festivals. It spans nine nights and is zealously celebrated all over the world with dance and delicacies.

On Maha Navami, Durga is worshipped and celebrated for launching her final attack on the demon Mahishasura on the ninth day of the battle. Fasting is observed during the festival as well.

