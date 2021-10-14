Thursday, October 14, 2021  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Navratri 2021: Celebrating victory of good over evil

It is one of the most significant Hindu festivals

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Hindus across Pakistan are celebrating the victory of good over evil as Maha Navami marks the ninth day of Navratri today.

Navratri is one of the most ancient and prominent Hindu festivals. It spans nine nights and is zealously celebrated all over the world with dance and delicacies.

On Maha Navami, Durga is worshipped and celebrated for launching her final attack on the demon Mahishasura on the ninth day of the battle. Fasting is observed during the festival as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Navratri 2021
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
navratri 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar shares details about her baby boy
Bakhtawar shares details about her baby boy
Navratri 2021: Celebrating victory of good over evil
Navratri 2021: Celebrating victory of good over evil
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.