HOME > LifeandStyle

#MaukaMauka: Pakistanis wonder how to celebrate historic win against India

A meme recap of fans rejoicing

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

We all know what happened last night at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Unbelievable as it may seem, Pakistan has finally beaten India in a World Cup match. At last, the jinx is broken. The monkey is off our back.

As Babar Azam nudged the fifth ball of the 17th over to cow corner and ran two, the nation erupted in joy.

Emotions galored as record books were rewritten. Fans of Pakistan cricket team wanted to celebrate. But there was only one problem. How do fans react?

People of Pakistan have had so many heartbreaks in the past three decades that when the joy finally came, they were looking for emotions to express it.

So, we did what we do the best: make dope memes to express our feelings.

Some fans resorted to bhangras.

Not only did we not know how to react to the win, Indians were also puzzled on how to process the loss.

Since we have been through twelve heartbreaks, we had some advise for Indian people.

But we knew one thing; the mauka mauka ad needs a rebuttal.

Sarim Akhtar a.k.a the viral meme guy, who became the universal face of disappointment for his reaction on Pakistan’s fielding display, finally found a reason to laugh.

Talking about Pakistan’s fielding, our neighbours couldn’t believe we were holding onto those catches.

Happiness is all about including others in it. So fans didn’t forget Sheikh Rashid who had plans to watch the game live but the Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan’s protest rained over his parade.

Virat Kohli: “I am heartbroken.” 

Misbah ul Haq: “Been there, felt that.” 

Some fans were still not over India’s star batsman Sachin Tendulkar not congratulating Pakistan on the Champions Trophy victory in 2017 and instead tweeting about a hockey match.

If you are free, please join the prayer circle.

Or if you are a die-hard Pakistan cricket team fan and want to be extra protective of the players.

Corporations also saw it an opportunity to market themselves. Careem took a jibe at their Indian counterpart, Zomato.

But you got to say that Zomato had it coming.

BTW, the Pakistan Cricket Board is going to be super rich now, thanks to some mysterious business tycoon.

If you don’t know the backstory to this, here it is.

Even in the joy of victory, it is important to acknowledge the safety and mobility concerns of women in this country.

After India, now we are ready to take on the New Zealand

Capping the meme recap off with a rare picture of a GOAT holding a goat.

