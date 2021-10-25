MaukaMauka: Pakistanis wonder how to celebrate historic win against India

We all know what happened last night at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Unbelievable as it may seem, Pakistan has finally beaten India in a World Cup match. At last, the jinx is broken. The monkey is off our back.

As Babar Azam nudged the fifth ball of the 17th over to cow corner and ran two, the nation erupted in joy.

Emotions galored as record books were rewritten. Fans of Pakistan cricket team wanted to celebrate. But there was only one problem. How do fans react?

People of Pakistan have had so many heartbreaks in the past three decades that when the joy finally came, they were looking for emotions to express it.

10 wickets say jeetnay k baad react kartay hain aisa kabhi hua nahi zindagi main 😔 — Malik. (@WaeedAwan) October 24, 2021

So, we did what we do the best: make dope memes to express our feelings.

You just cant beat pakistanis at meme game, we’re top notch no matter the result our meme game is always on point ♥️♥️♥️ — anastipu (@teepusahab) October 24, 2021

Some fans resorted to bhangras.

Subah hi yakeen aye ga pic.twitter.com/BUBbmeCAi1 — Rameez Ghauri (@rameezghauri) October 24, 2021

Not only did we not know how to react to the win, Indians were also puzzled on how to process the loss.

Since we have been through twelve heartbreaks, we had some advise for Indian people.

Jubin Nautiyal se bolo hamara TUM JEETO YA HAARO copy kar le — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) October 24, 2021

But we knew one thing; the mauka mauka ad needs a rebuttal.

Most popular coffee shop in Pakistan tonight @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/DT9Co5zB2b — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) October 24, 2021

Sarim Akhtar a.k.a the viral meme guy, who became the universal face of disappointment for his reaction on Pakistan’s fielding display, finally found a reason to laugh.

Talking about Pakistan’s fielding, our neighbours couldn’t believe we were holding onto those catches.

How are they fielding so well? What happened to this legacy?? pic.twitter.com/zjavxKfvSK — Nikhil (@niquotein) October 24, 2021

Happiness is all about including others in it. So fans didn’t forget Sheikh Rashid who had plans to watch the game live but the Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan’s protest rained over his parade.

اپنی خوشی میں شیخ رشید کو بھول مت جائیے گا۔ ان کا دبئی کا ٹرپ مس ہو گیا 💔 — Saadia Ahmed (@khwamkhwah) October 24, 2021

Virat Kohli: “I am heartbroken.”

Misbah ul Haq: “Been there, felt that.”

Kohli finally living a day in the life of Misbah Ul Haq — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) October 24, 2021

Some fans were still not over India’s star batsman Sachin Tendulkar not congratulating Pakistan on the Champions Trophy victory in 2017 and instead tweeting about a hockey match.

Tendulkar furiously Googling to find out about the nearest hockey match. — D (@Le_Sabre54) October 24, 2021

If you are free, please join the prayer circle.

join the prayer circle 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Rizwan & Babar

🕯 Azam 100 🕯

partnership

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — Manal (@meemelif) October 24, 2021

Or if you are a die-hard Pakistan cricket team fan and want to be extra protective of the players.

I will sacrifice my own life for Babar and Riz. — Switch Hit (@_SwitchHit) October 24, 2021

Corporations also saw it an opportunity to market themselves. Careem took a jibe at their Indian counterpart, Zomato.

But you got to say that Zomato had it coming.

Dear @TheRealPCB, in case you’re looking for 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 or 𝐩𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐞 tonight, we’re just a DM away 😉 — zomato (@zomato) October 23, 2021

BTW, the Pakistan Cricket Board is going to be super rich now, thanks to some mysterious business tycoon.

Haan bhai. Blank cheque kaun de raha tha? — Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) October 25, 2021

If you don’t know the backstory to this, here it is.

🇵🇰🇮🇳 One of the businessman of the country has guaranteed Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja of handling a BLANK CHEQUE to Pakistan Cricket Board if Pakistan defeated India in upcoming #T20WorldCup. — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) October 7, 2021

Even in the joy of victory, it is important to acknowledge the safety and mobility concerns of women in this country.

So heartening to see all the men celebrate their hearts out while desi girls had to be home because astaghfaar ye koi time hai ghar se bahir honay ka? 🥲 https://t.co/Lz5wqDxNfH — اسریٰ (@freakonomist5) October 24, 2021

After India, now we are ready to take on the New Zealand

Capping the meme recap off with a rare picture of a GOAT holding a goat.