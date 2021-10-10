Lahore designers in love with Maryam Nawaz’s style statement

Models take note of her clothes, accessories

The sartorial choices of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz have always been lauded by politicians, actors and journalists.

The fashion industry in Lahore is said to be in love with Maryam Nawaz’s style statement.

Models in Lahore often take note of her clothes, the matching accessories because "her fashion sense is really good," some of them tell SAMAA's Muhammad Qurban.

Designers in Lahore are “inspired” by her choices and often recreate Maryam Nawaz’s looks.

PPP leader Sharmila Faruqui was seen as ‘pretty impressed’ with Maryam Nawaz’s fashion choice. She posted a picture of her “swag” on Twitter.

Maryam Nawaz’s “Esra Bilgic” look was the talk of the town during a public gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan. PML-N leader often promotes local fashion by wearing local designers.

