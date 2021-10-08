How many eggs can you eat in a day?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

An egg a day is all you need if you’re looking for a wholesome diet that helps with weight loss too.

“You can safely have up to three eggs a day,” Dr Tahira Shahid said on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din. “It has vitamins A, D and E, protein and Omega-3 fatty acids which are really good for your heart health.”

According to Dr Tahira, a person should have at least one egg for breakfast everyday. It is a misconception that it causes acne. Acne is a result of taking excessive spices and oil with it. It is best to take boiled or poached eggs. You can take scrambled eggs with a little olive oil too.

The eggs are organic and cheap alternatives to synthetic proteins for muscle building.

“People who have gastric problems such as ulcer and acidity can have just the egg white,” Dr Tahira said. “It is the richest source of protein.”

She warned, however, that eating raw eggs can cause several allergies. Women who are expecting should have eggs more often because they contain folate (one of the B-vitamins) which helps in the development of the brain.

Other reasons why you should include the egg in your diet are:

It keeps the immune system healthy with selenium

It repairs body tissues with protein contents

It prevents congenital disabilities (birth defects) during pregnancy

It prevents causes of age-related blindness

It keeps the skin healthy with minerals and vitamins

