Do you know where Bakhtawar’s son was born?

Messages with best wishes have been pouring in for Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari who announced the birth of her first child on Monday.

Bakhtawar became a top trend on social media shortly after announcing the news. Sherry Rehman and Saeed Ghani were among the many big names who extended best wishes to Bakhtawar and her husband Mahmood Choudhry.

Bakhtawar’s brother Bilawal and sister Aseefa joined in the celebrations by retweeting her post and calling themselves “mamoo” and “khala”, respectively. Their nephew was born on October 10.

But Bakhtawar’s followers want to know more, especially the name of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s grandson and whether or not he was born in Pakistan.

Bakhtawar’s latest Instagram story has led to speculation that she gave birth to her son in Dubai.

Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto

Nothing else has been revealed about the child yet.

Bakhtawar Bhutto is Benazir and Asif Ali Zardari’s second child. She tied the knot with Mahmood Choudhry at Bilawal House Karachi on January 29, 2021.

