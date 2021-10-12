Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Do you know where Bakhtawar’s son was born?

She announced his birth on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Haris Ahmed

Messages with best wishes have been pouring in for Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari who announced the birth of her first child on Monday.

Bakhtawar became a top trend on social media shortly after announcing the news. Sherry Rehman and Saeed Ghani were among the many big names who extended best wishes to Bakhtawar and her husband Mahmood Choudhry.

Bakhtawar’s brother Bilawal and sister Aseefa joined in the celebrations by retweeting her post and calling themselves “mamoo” and “khala”, respectively. Their nephew was born on October 10.

But Bakhtawar’s followers want to know more, especially the name of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s grandson and whether or not he was born in Pakistan.

Bakhtawar’s latest Instagram story has led to speculation that she gave birth to her son in Dubai. 

Where was Bakhtawar's son born?
Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto

Nothing else has been revealed about the child yet.

Bakhtawar Bhutto is Benazir and Asif Ali Zardari’s second child. She tied the knot with Mahmood Choudhry at Bilawal House Karachi on January 29, 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Baby boy Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
bakhtawar bhutto child, bakhtawar bhutto mahmood choudhry
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari welcomes first child
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari welcomes first child
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi’s children pledge to continue father’s legacy
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi’s children pledge to continue father’s legacy
Do you know where Bakhtawar's son was born?
Do you know where Bakhtawar’s son was born?
No limo? Give your baraat a bang with loader
No limo? Give your baraat a bang with loader
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.