Death, taxes and disagreements between Shireen Mazari and daughter

Pakistan’s Twitterati knows what happens on the social media app every day. They exactly know the pair of users who always pick fights with each other. They can bet what personalities will always be at loggerheads with each other. They know people who will always defend government’s every move, be it inflation, petrol price hike or even the matter of DG ISI’s appointment.

There is another scenario on the app which can be predicted with certainty — Imaan Hazir-Mazari tweeting an opinion and her mother Shireen Mazari disagreeing with it.

Their arguments are often polite, but sometimes it leaves fellow users wondering why the mother-daughter duo won’t talk about their disagreements on the dinner table.

This time too, their differences are getting retweets (RTs) and quote tweets (QTs). It started with this tweet by Imaan:

“Agar mulk jadu toney se hi chalana tha to phir is qoum ka paisa itni bari kabina per kiun zaya ho raha hai Mulk ka mazak jadu toney se uraya ja raha hai aur aap chahtey hn k jadu karne walon per baat bhi na ho aesa to hargiz nahin hoga” Imaan Mazari

اگر ملک کو جادو ٹونے سے ہی چلانا تھا تو پھر اس قوم کا پیسہ اتنی بڑی کابینہ پر کیوں ضائع ھو رہا ہے۔



ملک کا مذاق جادو ٹونے سے اڑایا جا رہا ہے اور آپ چاہتے ہیں کے جادو کرنے والوں پر بات بھی نا ہو۔۔۔ ایسا تو ہر گز نہیں ھو گا — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) October 20, 2021

Her tweet came in the backdrop of a vilification campaign that ensued against journalist Asma Shirazi who wrote an article on BBC Urdu titled “kahani barey ghar ki.”

A phrase in that article – roughly translated as: no amount of sorcery or black magic would turn the economy around – caused the storm. PTI supporters levelled abuses against Asma.

Shireen Mazari quoted the tweet and said that she is ashamed her daughter resorted to such low personalised attacks.

I am ashamed you would resort to such low personalised unsubstantiated attacks esp since as a lawyer u shd know without any proof hurling such accusations is defamation. When all substantive issue-based criticism fails this level of a base personal attack is plain shameful. https://t.co/drbLN5bq9w — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 20, 2021

History of mother-daughter disagreements

In the past, Shireen Mazari distanced herself from her daughter’s views on, among other things, the Pakistan Army. In 2017, Iman Mazari tweeted an image of an agreement between the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and the Pakistan government, and wrote:

“Now in case you want affirmation of who was behind engineering this siege of the capital, read the first line & the last two. Enough said. Oh & apparently, Pakistan DOES negotiate w/ terrorists. Would not be surprised by any int’l moves to declare us a state sponsor of terrorism.” Imaan Mazari

Now incase you want affirmation of who was behind engineering this seige of the capital, read the first line & the last two. Enough said.

Oh & apparently, Pakistan DOES negotiate w/ terrorists. Would not be surprised by any int’l moves to declare us a state sponsor of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/mH5KLV25MG — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) November 27, 2017

In her retort, Shireen Mazari clarified that she doesn’t share her daughter’s views and also condemned the language she used against the armed forces.

I want to make it absolutely clear that I do not share the views my daughter Imaan expressed in the video she posted on twitter. I also strongly condemn the language she has used against the armed forces. I love my daughter but totally disagree with her views & the language used — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 28, 2017

In 2018, Imaan once again tweeted her criticism on the army, quoting journalist Mariana Babar.

In her tweet, Babar tagged ISPR DG Asif Ghafoor, asking him to request Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a National Security Committee meeting to explain why former ISI DG General Asad Durrani was given permission to co-author a book with the former RAW chief.

Imaan wrote that she feels for civilians who are ousted over corruption allegations and labelled traitors.

She also answered former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s question on why he was ousted? “Because you are a civilian and not an army man,” wrote Imaan. She also targeted the PTI government and its ministers, despite her mother being a part of the cabinet.

Civilians par tarrs bahut aanay laga hai. Corruption par bhee sirf unhay nikala, traitors bhee sirf unhay label kiya.



N.Sharif, as much as I dislike ur politics, I can finally answer ur question.Aapko iss liye nikala kyunkay aap civilian hai aur fauji nahee.#accountabilityofall https://t.co/n8vByRwLOP — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) May 25, 2018

In January 2019, then federal minister for water resource Faisal Vawda lambasted a journalist for asking a question on Mohmand dam’s contract. Rebuking the journalist, Vawda said: “This question can only be expected from you. Had there been someone else, I’d have thrown the mic at him.”

Imaan termed Vawda’s behavior disparaging and said there “is no debate at the lack of credibility and integrity” of Vawda.