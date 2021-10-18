Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer marries Muslim fiancé

The event reportedly cost $2 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Photo: Twitter

Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, was married to her Muslim fiancé Nayel Nassar in a private ceremony on Friday, international news websites have reported.

It was a small Muslim affair held at Bill’s sprawling estate in New York. A grand reception was organised at the same location on Saturday, attended by more than 300 guests and featuring performances by Coldplay and Harry Hudson.

The guest list comprised mostly family and friends, but a few politicians were invited as well. 

Jennifer, 25, reportedly began dating Nayel, 30, in 2017. Nayel is a fellow Stanford University graduate, businessman and an accomplished equestrian. Jennifer had announced her engagement to Nayel in January 2020. 

At her reception, Jennifer wore a long-sleeved gown designed by Vera Wang. Bill and Melinda came together at their daughter’s behest for the first time since announcing divorce earlier this year. Bill chose a dark suit for the occasion and Melinda was spotted wearing a purple gown.  

The extravagant two-day event reportedly cost a staggering $2 million. Strict security was deployed when the ceremony started and the road outside the Gates estate was closed to all traffic except the guests.

Last month, Jennifer shared photos on Instagram from her bridal shower hosted by Melinda. She thanked her mother for “advising, supporting and uplifting her”.

Jennifer is an equestrian too and is studying medicine in New York.

