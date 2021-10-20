Bakhtawar shares first photo of newborn Mir Hakim

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has shared the first photo of her newborn son Mir Hakim but those who are desperately waiting to see his face will have to wait a bit longer.

“We were discharged from hospital on October 17 and are finally home settling in with our baby boy,” Bakhtawar tweeted. “Thank you for all your messages, love and prayers.”

We were discharged from hospital on Oct 17th & finally home settling in with our baby boy 💙 🤲 الحمد لله #MirHakimMahmoodChoudhry – thank you for all your messages, love and prayers 🥰 — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) October 19, 2021

In his Instagram stories, Bakhtawar’s husband Mahmood Choudhry shared a photo of Mir Hakim in a pram but with heart stickers covering his face.

“I’ve packed my bags and I’m out of here,” he wrote from the neonatal ward.

Photo: Instagram/Mahmood Choudhry

A video shared by Bakhtawar shows a room bedecked with flowers and a round table loaded with presents and stuffed toys.

Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto

Mir Hakim was born on October 11 but Bakhtawar announced his birth a day later. She has named him after her late maternal uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto and paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari.

Mir Hakim is Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhry’s first child. The two were married at Bilawal House in January 2021.

