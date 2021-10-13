Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
LifeandStyle

Bakhtawar shares details about her baby boy

He was born on October 10

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s followers have been keeping an eye out on social media for any details about her first child since the announcement of his birth on Monday.

To their delight, Bakhtawar herself shared details about her son.

“Thank you for all the love and celebrations welcoming our little baby boy to the world,” Bakhtawar has tweeted. “He was due on November 8 but decided his own birthday and surprised us all on October 10.”

On Monday, Bakhtawar surprised her followers by announcing that she and her husband Mahmood Choudhry had welcomed a boy. Her tweet was followed by her siblings, Bilawal and Aseefa, expressing delight at becoming “mamoo” and “khala”, respectively.

Then a day later, Bakhtawar shared a photo from the hospital which led to speculation that she gave birth to her son in Dubai.

“[He is] currently in the NICU [neonatal intensive care unit] but getting stronger everyday,” said Bakhtawar. “Do keep him in your prayers.” 

Bakhtawar is the second child of the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari. She was married to Mahmood Choudhry at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari
 
