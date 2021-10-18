Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Bakhtawar reveals the name of her baby boy

He was born on October 10

Posted: Oct 18, 2021
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: File

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has finally treated her followers to what they had been eagerly waiting for: the name of her newborn son.

“Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry,” she wrote. “Named after my late maternal uncle Mir [Mir Murtaza Bhutto] and my late paternal grandfather, Hakim Ali Zardari.”

Bakhtawar’s post was accompanied by an illustration and a prayer.

Bakhtawar’s followers had been keeping an eye out for details about her and Mahmood Choudhry’s son since she announced his birth on October 11. According to Bakhtawar, Mir Hakim was born on October 10. 

Bakhtawar later shared a photo from the neonatal ward in her Instagram stories, informing her well-wishers that her baby boy was doing fine. It led to speculation that she gave birth to him in Dubai. Bakhtawar thanked everyone for showing love to Mir Hakim and requested prayers.

Bakhtawar is the second child of the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari. She was married to Mahmood Choudhry at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

