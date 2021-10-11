Monday, October 11, 2021  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari welcomes first child

It's a baby boy

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and husband Mahmood Choudhry have welcomed their first child. It's a baby boy! According to Bakhtawar, the first grandchild of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari was born on October 10. She took to Twitter to announce the news. 🤲🤍 @mahmoodchoudhry pic.twitter.com/bIW2q2zFAf— Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) October 11, 2021 PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacted to the news with a bundle of hearts. "Officially, mamoo [uncle]," he tweeted. The new mother's sister, Aseefa wrote: "Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!" Officially a Khala !!! Alhamdullilah !❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/KN44zsPGKl— Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) October 11, 2021 Immediately after the news broke out, a number of PPP leaders such as Sherry Rehman and Saeed Ghani congratulated the new parents. Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and husband Mahmood Choudhry have welcomed their first child. It’s a baby boy!

According to Bakhtawar, the first grandchild of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari was born on October 10. She took to Twitter to announce the news.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacted to the news with a bundle of hearts. “Officially, mamoo [uncle],” he tweeted.

The new mother’s sister, Aseefa wrote: “Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!”

Immediately after the news broke out, a number of PPP leaders such as Sherry Rehman and Saeed Ghani congratulated the new parents.

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari welcomes first child
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari welcomes first child
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.