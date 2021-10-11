Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari welcomes first child

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and husband Mahmood Choudhry have welcomed their first child. It’s a baby boy!

According to Bakhtawar, the first grandchild of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari was born on October 10. She took to Twitter to announce the news.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacted to the news with a bundle of hearts. “Officially, mamoo [uncle],” he tweeted.

The new mother’s sister, Aseefa wrote: “Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!”

Officially a Khala !!! Alhamdullilah !

Immediately after the news broke out, a number of PPP leaders such as Sherry Rehman and Saeed Ghani congratulated the new parents.

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021.

