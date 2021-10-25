Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
Babar Azam’s father bursts into tears after Pakistan’s historic win

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

Posted: Oct 25, 2021
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Emotions were running high when Pakistan made history on Sunday. Babar Azam-led side outclassed their arch-rivals India when they handed them 10-wicket defeat, breaking their World Cup jinx.

It was the first Pakistan was able to defeated India in any World Cup encounter. This is something Pakistan cricket fans were waiting for decades and it made everyone emotional.

Babar Azam’s father, Azam Siddiqui, was no exception. A video of bursting him into tears has gone viral.

The video shows Siddiqui in tears as Babar scores final two-runs off Mohammad Shami. People sitting around him can be seen trying to console him.

Pakistani cricket statistician Mazhar Arshad has also tweeted the video. “I first met him [Babar’s father] in 2012 at Adnan Akmal’s walima. Babar at that time was 3 years away from Pakistan debut. I clearly remember what his father told me “bas debut ho jane do. Agay sara maidaan babar ka hai”.

On Sunday, Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opening partnership of 153 runs ensured Pakistan got off to a flying start at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 Group ‘2’ match.

Babar smashed 68 off 52 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes while Rizwan hit 78 off 56, smashing six fours and three sixes.

