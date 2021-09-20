YouTube gives shoutout to Pakistan’s Irfan Junejo

YouTube has lauded vlogger Irfan Junejo on Instagram for his exceptional work in videos.

“Head to Irfan Junejo’s channel to wander into his cinematic universe,” said the caption.

The YouTube official Instagram account acknowledges to its most recognized talent around the globe.

Junejo has two YouTube accounts, Irfan Junejo and Junejo 2.0. The main account has more then 1.13 million followers, while the other has around 350,000.

Fans and followers have congratulated Irfan Junejo for being appreciated for his work. The band Kashmir has shared the YouTube post on an Instagram story saying, “This is huge”.

Irfan Junejo is known for his creative cinematic videos. He has been making travel volgs, reaction videos and tech reviews.

In February 2020, Junejo took a break from making videos, saying vlogs are no longer the focus of his life. After the 17-month break, he made a comeback video, The Resurgence, talking about his mental health. “I secretly used to cry in the bathroom so that nobody gets to know about it,” he said.