This soulful voice from Swat wins an azaan competition

The nine-year old is hopeful for an international title

Swat's Qari Hammad Aziz has won the azaan competition out of 2,400 contestants from across the Pakistan. The competition was organised online this year due to coronavirus by The Association of Academic Quality.

“With the prayers of my parents and teachers, I have secured the first position,” said the nine-year old child. “I want government to support me to achieve an international title.”

The second position in the competition was secured by Shujabad’s Abdul Rafay, followed by Karachi’s Asar Dil-e-Abdul. Participants have sent their entries online from across the country.

This azaan competition held annually in Ramadan but due coronavirus and lockdowns the event was delayed.