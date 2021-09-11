Sindh govt offers to facilitate Umar Shareef’s treatment abroad

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited comedian Umar Shareef, admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital, on Saturday.

Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesperson, said that the provincial government is ready to facilitate Umar in any way needed for his treatment.

عمر شریف صاحب سے آج ملاقات ہوی۔ آپ سب سے بہت دعاوں کی گزارش کی ہے۔

مداحوں اور حکومت کے لیے انہوں نے یہ ویڈیو پیغام دیا ہے#umarsharif pic.twitter.com/ZlaE4UcuPI September 9, 2021

The comedian was rushed to the hospital earlier after his health deteriorated.

On Thursday, ARY’s anchor-person Waseem Badami shared a video of ailing Umar Shareef on his social media accounts. In the video, Umer requested PM Imran Khan to facilitate his treatment abroad. The comedian said that his doctors have suggested that he can get better treatment in the US.

“Umar Shareef is an asset for our country,” said Wahab. “He ruled over people’s hearts with his comic roles.”

Umar served this country through his dramas and made us proud across the world, the administrator said.

Wahab requested people to pray for the comedian’s speedy recovery.

Umar Shareef was born on 19 April 1955 in Liaquatabad, Karachi. He started his career in 1974 at the age of 14. He is known for TV, stage, film direction, music composition, poetry and production.