Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

On rainy day, these dishes will tantalise your taste buds

Treat yourself to jalebis, samosas

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: Online

A rainy day puts a smile on people’s faces. Adults and children alike are seen enjoying the weather outdoors.

But there’s one thing your heart desperately wants when it’s raining outside — mouth-watering food.

Here is a list of monsoon specials to satisfy your cravings.

Pakoras

Pakoras are the undisputed king of snacks when it is raining. It comes with potatoes, spring onion, green chili, and other vegetables.

Kachoris

Kachoris are simple to cook and are on the top of monsoon favorites. It is best enjoyed with spicy potato curry. Delicious indeed!

Jalebi

The dessert is not only scrumptious but its texture makes it a unique delicacy. A rainy day is sweeter with Jalebis. 

Samosa

You can never get bored of Samosas. Ever. Filled with either aloo or qeema, samosas always make rainy days special. Dip it in chutney, ketchup or chilli sauce to make things spicier.

Chai Paratha

The combination of these two is available at every street in the city. The different variety of parathas — aloo, chicken, or even plain — can be enjoyed with a cup of doodh patti.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Food Rain
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi rain, rainy dishes, karachi food street, street food, pakoray baarish, karachi main baarish, pakistan main baarish, islamabad ki baar,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
On rainy day, these dishes will tantalise your taste buds
On rainy day, these dishes will tantalise your taste buds
As soap prices soar, people replace with Multani mitti
As soap prices soar, people replace with Multani mitti
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.