Mahin Baloch wants people to see ‘Lyari has changed’

Social activist Mahin Baloch from Lyari has said that she wants people to see that Lyari has changed. She wants to pursue her father’s mission to enhance the literacy rate in the oldest area of Karachi.

“When you face problems, only you can solve them,” she said. “Who will know Lyari if you don’t go out” and visit it, she said.

Mahin runs an organization Mistagh to promote education awareness in Lyari. The non-profitable organization has 150 active students enrolled in three levels – lower primary, primary and secondary.

“I wanted to promote my culture that’s why I chose a Balochi word to name my organization,” she said in SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din. Mistagh means ‘good news’ in Balochi.

She has rejected the notion that Lyari is about gang wars or drug peddlers. “We have parents who earn bread by working two jobs and children who struggle hard for their education, ” she said.

The organization aims to transform ‘education culture’ in Lyari, she said.

“I was punished several times in school for asking questions,” said Mahin. “I don’t want my students to be part of a rote learning culture. I want to see them learning with practical examples and material.”

She said she wanted to pursue acting as a career but there were no drama classes or theatres at her school.

The social activist has been promoting her organization’s work through social media. “I want people to see that Lyari is a different place from what they usually perceive,” she said.

More change is needed though, she says.

And she wants people to work for the change. “You can work hard and you can change lives.”

