Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Junaid Safdar’s wedding video released online

He tied the knot at London's most expensive hotel

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Zehra Jagani Photography

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar’s wedding video has been released online.

The video was posted on Instagram on Tuesday. It shows glimpses of the swanky venue and the couple signing the nikahnama as a rendition of the popular folk song Madhaniyan plays in the background.

Junaid and Ayesha Saif Khan tied the knot on August 22 at The Lanesborough, which has been named the most expensive hotel in London.

The nikkah made headlines for more than its venue, such as Junaid singing Kya Hua Tera Wada and Ayesha’s outfit from Indian designer Sabyasachi’s bridal collection. 

Many celebrities, including Bilal Maqsood and Areeba Habib, were left amazed by Junaid’s singing.

The videos of the venue bedecked with bouquets, glass candelabra, and chandeliers had gone viral too. 

Ayesha and Junaid know each other from their childhood. They were reportedly seeing each other in London.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Junaid Safdar wedding
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Journalist Chand Nawab’s viral video to be auctioned as NFT
Journalist Chand Nawab’s viral video to be auctioned as NFT
PTV’s Cynthia Ritchie tweet leaves people scratching their heads
PTV’s Cynthia Ritchie tweet leaves people scratching their heads
Akhuwat's Dr Amjad Saqib receives Asia’s ‘most prestigious’ award
Akhuwat’s Dr Amjad Saqib receives Asia’s ‘most prestigious’ award
Activists go ‘digital’ to protest Mudassar Naaru’s alleged disappearance
Activists go ‘digital’ to protest Mudassar Naaru’s alleged disappearance
Junaid Safdar’s wedding video released online
Junaid Safdar’s wedding video released online
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.