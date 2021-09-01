Junaid Safdar’s wedding video released online

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar’s wedding video has been released online.

The video was posted on Instagram on Tuesday. It shows glimpses of the swanky venue and the couple signing the nikahnama as a rendition of the popular folk song Madhaniyan plays in the background.

Junaid and Ayesha Saif Khan tied the knot on August 22 at The Lanesborough, which has been named the most expensive hotel in London.

The nikkah made headlines for more than its venue, such as Junaid singing Kya Hua Tera Wada and Ayesha’s outfit from Indian designer Sabyasachi’s bridal collection.

Many celebrities, including Bilal Maqsood and Areeba Habib, were left amazed by Junaid’s singing.

The videos of the venue bedecked with bouquets, glass candelabra, and chandeliers had gone viral too.

Ayesha and Junaid know each other from their childhood. They were reportedly seeing each other in London.

