Artist playing with fire hopes to perform at PSL

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Fire can be frightening. But if you know how to play it right, it becomes an art.

“I have wanted to do this since I was a child,” Muhammad Iqbal, a young artist from Karachi’s Korangi, told Naya Din. “Watching my trainers perform really fascinated me and it was something new for me."

Iqbal said that there is so much in his art that if even he did it all day long, he would not be able to show everything.

Fire dancing has different names: fire spinning, fire twirling, fire manipulation, etc. It is performed using lit props such as sticks, ropes and rings and may involve juggling blazing objects.

Iqbal’s art is not just limited to fire, but extends to LED lights as well. It has 124 forms.

“People really like my art and they think I have been trained abroad,” he said.

Iqbal performs at Port Grand and Dreamworld Resort. He wishes to showcase his talent at the Pakistan Super League.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

