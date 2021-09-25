It’s official: Shehbaz Taseer, Neha Rajpoot tie the knot

The event was attended by close friends

Businessman Shehbaz Taseer and model Neha Rajpoot have tied the knot in a private nikkah ceremony in Lahore Friday.

Neha had donned a silver lehnga and matching jewelry with a tight hair bun. Shehbaz chose white Kurta-Pajama with a silver waistcoat to complement his look for the big day.

The couple’s mayun took place on Thursday in Lahore and was attended by some close friends.

Neha nailed the traditional mayun look with a yellow outfit, gold earrings and flower bangles. Shehbaz was wearing a white kurta-pajama.

Friends from both sides danced with the couple to hit Bollywood songs, including ishq tera tarpawey.

Shehbaz Taseer and Neha Rajpoot have been a focus of the social media gossip for reportedly dating each other. However, the couple never responded to the gossip.

The Lahore-based businessman is the son of former governor Punjab Salman Taseer. He was abducted from Lahore and was held captive for five years. He was rescued from Balochistan in 2016.

