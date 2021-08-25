Wednesday, August 25, 2021  | 16 Muharram, 1443
Watch: Junaid Safdar sings Kya Hua Tera Wada at wedding

He even video called his mother Maryam Nawaz

Posted: Aug 25, 2021
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A video showing Junaid Safdar singing Kya Hua Tera Wada at his wedding in London is the latest to surface from the lavish ceremony.

Kya Hua Tera Wada is a popular song from the 1977 Bollywood movie Hum Kisise Kum Nahin.

There is another photo doing the rounds that shows Junaid holding his phone with Maryam Nawaz on a video call. She is decked up in what seems to be an embroidered outfit and is wearing a teeka. 

Junaid’s nikkah was held at The Lanesborough, which has been named London’s most expensive hotel by The Telegraph

Videos from the venue are being shared on social media as well. 

Junaid and Ayesha were married Sunday. Junaid wore a black two-piece suit with a bow tie and his bride Ayesha donned a traditional ensemble by Indian designer Sabyasachi, who has dressed top Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, and many others on their weddings.

Ayesha and Junaid know each other from their childhood. They were reportedly seeing each other in London.

