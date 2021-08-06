Watch: Balochistan appoints its first woman cricket coach

More women have shown willingness to play cricket

Women in Balochistan have started training for cricket after the province appointed its first women coach.

Quetta's Khairun Nisa is providing her expertise to groom future talent.

She shared that she started training two women and now over 40 women have joined the academy.

Nisa said that women have been provided with different pitches and dressing rooms but a separate training academy would be a lot more beneficial.

She is determined that her students will qualify to play cricket at the national and international levels.

