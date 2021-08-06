Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Watch: Balochistan appoints its first woman cricket coach

More women have shown willingness to play cricket

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Women in Balochistan have started training for cricket after the province appointed its first women coach.

Quetta's Khairun Nisa is providing her expertise to groom future talent.

She shared that she started training two women and now over 40 women have joined the academy.

Nisa said that women have been provided with different pitches and dressing rooms but a separate training academy would be a lot more beneficial.

She is determined that her students will qualify to play cricket at the national and international levels.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
balochistan cricket, female cricket coach, pakistan female cricketers, khairun Nisa coach, Pakistan Cricket Board,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karela, eggplant most unpopular vegetables: Gallup survey
Karela, eggplant most unpopular vegetables: Gallup survey
Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan meme featured in Hong Kong museum
Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan meme featured in Hong Kong museum
This girl creates optical illusion art on her face
This girl creates optical illusion art on her face
The first woman to start a Faisalabad mobile repair shop
The first woman to start a Faisalabad mobile repair shop
Faysal Qureshi tests Covid-19 positive
Faysal Qureshi tests Covid-19 positive
Borith Lake's breathtaking scenery, beautiful weather will calm your soul
Borith Lake’s breathtaking scenery, beautiful weather will calm your soul
80-year-old gymnast proves age is just a number
80-year-old gymnast proves age is just a number
Artist imagines Princess Diana in a Pashtun dress
Artist imagines Princess Diana in a Pashtun dress
The origin of 'Friendship ended with Mudasir' meme
The origin of ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’ meme
Obama's birthday bash draws criticism despite precautions
Obama’s birthday bash draws criticism despite precautions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.